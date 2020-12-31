Brokers Set Expectations for CTO Realty Growth, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of CTO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.183 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

