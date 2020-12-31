Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.74

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and traded as low as $63.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 168,064 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.74.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

