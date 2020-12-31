Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.00.

BURL opened at $260.24 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $264.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

