BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,875.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $915,742. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,734,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

