C Robert Campbell Sells 5,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03.

On Tuesday, November 24th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $71.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

