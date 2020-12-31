Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 279,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

