CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Receives C$32.25 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$35.36. The company had a trading volume of 151,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,677. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.85. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.9664378 EPS for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

