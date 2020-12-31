Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Trading Up 20.3%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price was up 20.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 1,908,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,437% from the average daily volume of 124,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caesarstone by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

