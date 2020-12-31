CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.89. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 109,009 shares changing hands.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

About CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit