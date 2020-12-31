CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.89. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 109,009 shares changing hands.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.