California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,736 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 174,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUE. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

CUE opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $389.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

