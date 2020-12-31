California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,026 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of NOW worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NOW by 34.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $778.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

