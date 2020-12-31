California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 35,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,905,633.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,074,567 shares in the company, valued at $111,030,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $716,934.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,879,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

