California State Teachers Retirement System Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of IVERIC bio worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

