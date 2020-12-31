California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

