California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

