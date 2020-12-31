Canada Goose Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,793 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average daily volume of 636 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canada Goose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after buying an additional 580,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

