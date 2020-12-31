CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$5.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

About CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

