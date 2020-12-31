Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $72.50

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.50, but opened at $75.80. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $75.06, with a volume of 188,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm has a market cap of £80.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

