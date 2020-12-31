Carbon Price Reaches $0.0301 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Carbon has a total market cap of $508,532.10 and $106,681.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00565122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00160794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00307162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

