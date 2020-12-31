CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Down 18.8%

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG)’s stock price was down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 913,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 175,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc develops advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company's technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

