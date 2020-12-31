Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

