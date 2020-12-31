Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,455. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $346.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

