Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,455. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $346.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit