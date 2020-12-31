CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.50

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 4538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 69,600 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040,295.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

