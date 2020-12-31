CCUniverse Market Capitalization Tops $5,710.93 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 103.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5,710.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005249 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001722 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001144 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

