CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.