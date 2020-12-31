Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.20.

CE opened at $129.60 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 44.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 73.1% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

