Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) CEO Buys $49,999.95 in Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLRB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $511,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

