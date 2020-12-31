Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $50.05. Celsius shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 19,514 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Get Celsius alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 702.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.