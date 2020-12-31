Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $50.05. Celsius shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 19,514 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 702.24 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
