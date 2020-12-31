Centaur Market Capitalization Reaches $798,605.09 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $798,605.09 and $419,820.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00564037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00159312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00308089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00086433 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

