Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 1%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.66. 4,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09.

Ceres Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

