Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares dropped 7.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 2,148,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,854,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Specifically, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,234 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cerus by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerus by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.