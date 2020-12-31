Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading Up 2.4%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSQPF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit