ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $21.18 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, ChainX has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $1.43 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00009358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00563864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00159771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00083446 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

