Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Down 1.7%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. 25,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 54,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

