Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Down 1.7%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. 25,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 54,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.
About Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
