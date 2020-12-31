Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,183,160 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Express worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.17. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.