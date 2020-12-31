Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $552.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

