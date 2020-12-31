Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Arrow Financial worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.