Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,492 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

PAHC stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

