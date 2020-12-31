Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Saul Centers worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE BFS opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $742.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

