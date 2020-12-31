Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

