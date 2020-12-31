Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $3,860,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $2,474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 143,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 453,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.