Chiliz Price Hits $0.0194 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Chiliz has a market cap of $105.49 million and approximately $75.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00129241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00567351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00161555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00308995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

