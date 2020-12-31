Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKC opened at $0.05 on Monday. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.