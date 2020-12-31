Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 16,139,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 5,467,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

