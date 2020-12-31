Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CPXGF opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

