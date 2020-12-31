Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.67 ($1.39).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 64.10 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 5,931,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £879.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Cineworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.46 ($2.92).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.