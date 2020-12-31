Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $66.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLF. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

