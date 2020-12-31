CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

