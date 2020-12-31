Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Down 2.7%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 29,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 87,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20.

About Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

