ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.38. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 67,946 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,395 shares of company stock valued at $154,082. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

